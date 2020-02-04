<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sunshine Stars Head Coach Kabiru Dogo confirmed he considered leaving his position but the intervention of Nigerian coaches association and other football stakeholders left him with a change of mind.

The former Nasarawa United boss has been linked with a shock move back to the Solid Miners, the Club he managed for five years before leaving for Sunshine Stars last year.

Dogo was said to be at the loggerheads with the team’s hierarchy over his allowances and interference in his team selection.

However the experience manager said he decided to stay put with the Akure Gunners following the intervention of his colleagues and he’s now fully focused o the helping the Club to finish the season on high .





“It has been a test for me in the past few weeks but I am glad that everything has been resolved and I can concentrate on Sunshine Stars.

“It was neither here nor there but I can confirm that I left Akure for Ilorin for few days because of the prevailing circumstances.

“I have decided it was best I remain with my present club after some discussions with some football stakeholders.

“The Nigeria Coaches Association also played their part to make me see the reasons why I should not contemplate leaving at this point. We are on the same page now and have forgotten about that”, Dogo said.