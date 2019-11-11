<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars Football Club, Kabiru Dogo, has attributed the poor outing of the team against visiting Warri Wolves to revolving issues within the Club’s management.

Dogo disclosed this at the Akure township stadium during the post-match interview after playing a one-all draw on Sunday.

At the week 2, Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, Charles Upele had put Warri Wolves ahead in the 29th minute, through a header from a corner before Sunshine Stars forward, Israel Abia restored parity after slicing the ball from the edge of the box.

All efforts by the home team to ensure a maximum of 3 points proved abortive.

In his post-match press conference, when asked why there were no new signings for the team in the new season, Dogo stated that the management of the team was in the best position to answer the question.

“Anybody that is here today will know that despite that we managed to play, just that unfortunately, the result didn’t speak of the performance of the two teams.

“We signed some new players, unfortunately, there are some problem logistically, the management will tell you better on that, for now, this is what I have on the ground.

“Anybody that follows the team, will know that even in the preseason we did well the problem of Sunshine is more than what we could see.

“The people of Ondo State should look more inward for this team and they should know that this team belongs to all Ondo State people, am just appealing,” he said.

Dogo also urged the organizers of the league to follow the example of Morroco and try to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to aid referee decisions.

Meanwhile, the Coach of Warri Wolves, Evans Ogenyi, hailed the performance of his boys for having a decent game and picking a point.

“We had a decent game against Sunshine Stars, no team is a pushover in NPFL. Any game in the Premier League can go either side. I played draw at home too in the matchday one

“I told my boys that the only way we can redeem ourselves is to come here to get a good result. Sunshine can go away to win too. I want to commend the NRA, LMC for reforming the league.”