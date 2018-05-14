Ki Sung-yueng has announced he is leaving Swansea in the wake of their relegation to the Championship.

The 29-year-old South Korea midfielder has made 137 appearances for the club in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals.

Ki wrote on Instagram: “It was a great privilege to play for Swansea for five years. Just want to say thanks to all Swansea fans who always gave passionate support to us every single game.”

