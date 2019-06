Former Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri headlines Tunisian final 23-man squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

With Reigning African Champions, Esperance de Tunis players dominate the list but Al Ahly’s left-back Ali Maaloul was the biggest casualty in the team after he was omitted despite enjoying an impressive season, scoring six goals while assisting seven in 24 games.

Tunisia are drawn in Group E alongside Mali, Angola, and debutants Mauritania, with their first game taking place against Angola on June 24.

Full Tunisian 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Mouez Hassen (Nice), Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance).

Defenders: Dylan Bronn (Gent), Yassine Meriah (Olympiacos), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Nassim Hnid (CS Sfaxien), Rami Bedoui (Al Faiha), Karim Aouadhi (Étoile du Sahel), Mohamed Drager (Paderborn), Wajdi Kechrida (Étoile du Sahel).

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek), Ayman Ben Mohamed (Esperance), Marc Lamti (Bayern Leverkusen), Ghailene Chaalai (Esperance), Bassem Srarfi (Nice), Youssef Msakni (Eupen), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Anice Badri (Esperance).

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri (Saint-Etienne), Taha Khenissi (Esperance), Firas Chaouat (CS Sfaxien).