Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji has been sacked by Sunderland after the defender breached his contract and failed a fitness test, the club confirmed on their official website on Wednesday.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the Black Cats revealed that the centre-back had been allowed to take unpaid leave during July with the proviso that he would find a new club or return fit enough to contribute to the club’s League One campaign.

However, the club have confirmed that upon the defender only returned belatedly – in September – after “ignoring written requests for his return.”

Upon his return to the Stadium of Light, the stopper also “comprehensively failed” a fitness test and his contract was duly terminated by the club, despite having just under two years to run.

“As a result, Sunderland AFC can confirm that it has accepted Papy Djilobodji’s repudiatory breaches of contract and notice of the same has been provided to the player,” the statement concluded.

The 29-year-old was recruited by then-Premier League Sunderland in 2016, joining the club from Chelsea in a £8 million deal.

He’d previously represented Nantes for five years, before becoming a shock signing for the Blues in 2015.

He moved to Werder Bremen on loan in 2016 after failing to muscle his way into the Chelsea first team, and made 29 appearances on loan at Dijon last term after being relegated from the Premier League with Sunderland in 2017.