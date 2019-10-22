<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Ajax and Juventus midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, believes Manchester United should not be underestimated in this campaign after holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s English Premier League encounter.

Prior to their outing against Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has had an unconvincing start to the season, winning just one of their last five matches in the English top-flight. A late Adam Lallana strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opener to deny the hosts maximum points and their first league win since September 14 (against Leicester City).

Manchester United currently languish in the bottom half of the league table with 10 points after nine games, seven points adrift of the Champions League qualification zone.

Despite the dropped points at Old Trafford, Oliseh was satisfied with the overall team performance to match Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“Pleased to see Rashford and Man United play at such a high level vs Liverpool. Don’t write off Man. Utd for the season after today!,” Oliseh tweeted.

Manchester United will be looking to maintain their inspiring form when they visit Partizan Belgrade for Thursday’s Europa League fixture.