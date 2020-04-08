<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh says he expects Odion Ighalo to join Manchester United permanently rather than take up an offer of 400,000 pounds a week offer from his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo linked up with Manchester United on a six-month loan deal in January and has scored four goals in eight appearances for the Red Devils.

Shanghai Shenhua have reportedly offered the former Watford striker a lucrative deal to fend off interest from United who are keen on making the move permanent.





Oliseh believes it is important for Ighalo to stay with Manchester United instead of returning to China.

“Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Ighalo must do everything to stay at the club,” Oliseh said in a radio interview

“It would be better to be remembered as an ex-Manchester United player than an ex-Watford player.

“Joining United is the greatest thing to happen in his life and it will help his profile even after he is no longer playing.”