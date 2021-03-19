



Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh is set to unveil his Autobiography titled the “Audacity to refuse”.

The former Super Eagles captain announced this yesterday via his official twitter handle @SundayOOliseh.

The release date of the book, according to Oliseh, is 15th of April 2021.

In this fascinating autobiography, Oliseh guides people through his time spent playing for Nigeria, top renowned football clubs, challenging notions of racism, confronting corruption in the football administration of his country, and gaining both respect and criticism for refusing to accept limitations placed before minorities.

He also explored what it takes for a rising African star to embark on a life full of hurdles and trying encounters, from club to club and country to country, and yet still possessing the audacity to refuse – to never back down or give up…

“I am particularly excited to share with you the imminent release of my revealing, intimate, and at times sad Autobiography entitled the “Audacity to refuse” just for you! #audacity2refuse,” Oliseh wrote.





“The book covers how young Nigerians bring glory to Nigeria for winning Football Gold Medals at the Atlanta 96 Olympics; the book also covers the exploits of the legendary 94 set of the Super Eagles in detail. My 16 years playing career for top clubs in Europe such as Ajax, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, FC Koln among others were also revealed in the book.”

Oliseh is an Olympics gold medalist and African champion for Nigeria, he is currently a FIFA Technical committee member, UEFA Professional licensed Coach, and an international Football consultant /analyst who has provided services for CNN, BBC, Supersports South Africa, and Malaysia, amongst others.

A 16 years long pro-career footballer, Oliseh was 10 years long International for Nigeria, Captain, coach and was instrumental in putting Nigeria on the top of world football in the Golden years of Nigeria’s football.

Oliseh was voted 3rd best African player of the year 1998 and by a National poll vote in Nigeria by Guinness, as the Best defensive Midfielder, ever in Nigeria’s History.

As a coach, Oliseh orchestrated then cash-strapped Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands to the Dutch premier division from the bottom lower division in just 14 months in charge.