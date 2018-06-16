Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has warned Nigeria against starting Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia slowly.

The Super Eagles, who are making their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup, started poorly in their last two pre-World Cup friendlies against England and Czech Republic which ended in defeats.

“It will be a long day if we don’t start well,” Oliseh said.

“We must ensure that they don’t get too comfortable on the ball. They have more creative players to hurt any team but likewise we have players who could disrupt their rhythm as well.”

Oliseh, who played for Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, also urged the forwards to be clinical when they get the chance to score.

The former Super Eagles captain added: “It will be tough imposing our game on them because of the qualities they have but whenever we get to do that we must make it count by taking the chances that come our way. I wish them good luck.”

Since making their debut at the FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles have won two of their opening World Cup games, losing two and drawing one.