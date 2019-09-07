<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has heaped praises on Samuel Eto’o following the Cameroonian’s announcement of his retirement from football.

Oliseh, in a tweet on Saturday described Eto’o as “one of the best players,if not the best to come out of Africa.”

Eto’o brought an end to a 22-year, trophy-ladened career with a well received instagram on Friday.

THE END😉 VERS UN NOUVEAU DÉFI…Merci à vous tous big love ❤️ adrénaline

At the 2000 AFCON, Sunday Oliseh and Eto’o went head to head in the final in Lagos, the Indomitable Lions prevailed, and the young forward won his first of only two Afcon titles.

But he enjoyed an illustrious career at club level with FC Barcelona and Inter Milan. He also led Cameroon to an Olympic gold medal at the Sydney 2000 games.

Oliseh captioned pictures of the African and Cameroon legend: Definitely one of the Best players ,if not the best to Come out Of Africa. Congratulations Samuel on a legendary Career. Now the real life starts.

Samuel Eto’o was capped 118 times by Cameroon – the second highest – and is the country’s record goal scorer with 56 international goals.