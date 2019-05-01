<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Sunday Oliseh is extremely delighted with the club’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League semi-final first leg clash at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Ajax dominated the game and stunned their hosts with a 15th minute beautiful strike by Donny Van De Beek.

“👏👏👏👏Extremely happy for Ajax. great day for Amsterdam!!,”

“Once an Ajacied, always an Ajacied !! 😎 ,” Oliseh tweeted.

The Eredivisie club have enjoyed a remarkable run in the competition this term knocking out heavy weights and former champions Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ajax will look to maintain the advantage and proceed to the final when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the reverse fixture next week Wednesday at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Liverpool will host Spanish giants Barcelona in the first leg of the other semi-final fixture at the Anfield on Wednesday (today).

Oliseh who spent two seasons with the former European champions between 1997 and 1999 made 54 league appearances for the club with eight goals to his name.