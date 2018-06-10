Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has hailed the Super Eagles Nike jerseys for this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Oliseh stated this while reacting to a picture of Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, music star Wizkid and young fans modeling the home and away jerseys and also the team’s track suit.

Commenting on the outfits, which have caused a global stir and were sold out within hours of release, Oliseh tweeted on Sunday: “I really find this Latest Super Eagles Jersey and outfit not only unique but inspiring! Really well thought out and Designed.

“One thing is for sure, the Opponents in Russia will be queuing to change shirts after the games. World Cup 2018 is here!”

The Super Eagles will leave for Russia on Monday from their Austria training camp.

Their first game comes up on Saturday against Croatia in Group D.