Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has heaped plaudits on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his dexterity in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against London rivals Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners put up a spirited display in the game despite having a man (David Luiz) sent off in the 26th minute for a foul on Tammy Abraham.

Jorginho put the Blues ahead from the spot few minutes later, while Gabriel Martinelli equalised for the visitors in the 63rd minute.





Cesar Azpilicueta fired the Blues ahead in the 84th minute but Hector Bellerin’s strike three minutes later ensured both teams settled for the spoils at the Bridge.

“Remarkable coaching work by Mikel Arteta tonight vs Chelsea 2-2! With one man sent off, Away from home, changes players’ animation, exit of Otzil at the right moment & keeping Martinelli on are some of the highlights of his coaching prowess, in my Opinion! Very Entertaining #CHEARS,” Oliseh tweeted.