



Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has heaped plaudits on Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after he bagged a hat-trick in Juventus 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to advance into the quarter-finals at at the expense of Diego Simeone’s men.

Ronaldo grabbed all the headlines with a devastating display and proved his aerial power on the big stage once again.

The former Real Madrid star has now scored 25 goals against Atletico in his career, with his treble on Tuesday denying his old club’s city rivals the chance to play in this season’s final at their Wanda Metropolitano home ground.

Ronaldo scored the opener in the 27th minute of the highly entertaining encounter.

Federico Bernardeschi delivered a superb cross from the left-hand side of the penalty area and it found Ronaldo, who powered a header inside the near post after getting the better of Juanfran.

He levelled the game on aggregate four minutes after the break after his towering header from 12 yards beat Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Portuguese scored the third goal from the spot four minutes from time after Angel Correa brought down the excellent Bernardeschi inside the box.

Oliseh who played for Juventus during the 1999/2000 season took to the social media to sing the praises of the former world best player.

“Are there still worthy superlatives to qualify this “Alien” of a footballer in Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus qualifies thanks to his 3 goals and an exceptional well prepared team work vs A. Madrid. CR7 is Unbelievable. 34 years old & still arguably the world’s best? Phenomenal !!,” Oliseh tweeted.

Ronaldo is looking to win the Champions League title for the sixth time with Juventus. He won the coveted trophy once with Manchester United and four times during his time with Real Madrid.