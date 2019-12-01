<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chidozie Awaziem earned some high praise from former Super Eagles player and Coach Sunday Oliseh and match stats showed the defender was stellar in the CD Leganes back five, however there was nothing he could do to stop them from suffering another defeat.

Oliseh watched from the stands at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, where Sevilla hosted Leganes in Sunday’s la liga match.

The former Ajax, Juventus and Dortmund midfielder was impressed by what he saw in Awaziem’s performance and tweeted: “Interesting experience watching Live Sevilla take on Leganes in Spain. Our own Nigerian Chidozie Awaziem is impressive so far, showing so much intelligence & hard play.

Interesting experience watching Live Sevilla take on Leganes in Spain. Our own Nigerian Chidozie Awaziem is impressive so far,showing so much intelligence & hard play. pic.twitter.com/c8CH456L3J — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) December 1, 2019

The player assessment came after the first 45 minutes, but Awaziem would end up in the Referee’s book for tripping an opponent and also go 90 minutes without completing a tackle.

He was rated 7.0 by whoscored. com, joint third best performer in the team.

However, Sunday’s defeat leaves Lega bottom of the table with six points from 15 games and they’ve only won a game all season.