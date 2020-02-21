<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has backed Nigeria and Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis to play for any of the top clubs in Europe after putting up a good outing against Manchester United in the Europa League.

The 22-year-old scored the only goal for the Belgian side as drew with United in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 clash on Thursday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Anthony Martial drew level in the 36th minute before being replaced by Odion Ighalo in the 67th minute.





“He is extremely talented, fast, technical, strong and scores goals!” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

U’s defense-line can testify. He is definitely knocking on the door of the big leagues.” he added.

Dennis has scored eight goals across all competitions this season, including five efforts in the Belgian First Division A.

He will hope to maintain his excellent form when the Blue-Black takes on Sporting Charleroi in a league clash on Sunday.