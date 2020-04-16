<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has clarified the statement he made on the team’s coaching job.

Oliseh, a member of the Super Eagles side that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia, was widely reported to have said in an interview this week that he would never manage the team again.

But the former Ajax and Juventus midfielder has denied the claim.

“I will never abandon my country, Nigeria. I’m a proud Nigerian and I will always be available to help my country. What I said clearly in that interview, I was asked if I would accept to coach the Super Eagles again,” Oliseh stated in a short video message on his Twitter handle.

“What I want to clarify is that as long as the situation is what it is now, as long as our citizens are not given the right treatment and deprived of the same working conditions like foreigners get when they come to coach our motherland, i’m not interested in coaching the team.





“I have sacrificed my life on more than one occasion to help my country, so the fact that at the moment i’m not interested in coaching the team has nothing to do with my people. The conditions that are there for Nigerian citizens who managed the Super Eagles are not the same as foreigners. “

Oliseh, who was capped 54 times by Nigeria, took charge of the Super Eagles in 2015.

The 45-year-old resigned from the post in February 26, 2016 exactly a month to the Super Eagles encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He cited to contract violations, lack of support, unpaid wages and benefits to his players, assistant coaches and himself as reasons for his action.