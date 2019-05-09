<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sunday Oliseh has expressed his frustration following Ajax’s 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s men headed into the encounter with a 1-0 first-leg advantage and started the game impressively with first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham came from behind with a superb second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura. Former Nigeria international, Oliseh spent two years with the Dutch side, where he scored eight goals in 54 appearances.

Oliseh has taken to social media to express his thoughts on the game.

“Sad for my dear Ajax, what a horrible way to lose a champion’s league semi-final,” Oliseh Tweeted.

“Credit to Pochettino’s Tottenham for the fighting spirit and above all, the second half tactical change that defeated Ajax. What a superb Year of football!”

Tottenham will play Liverpool in an all-England affair in the final of the Champions League in Madrid on June 1.