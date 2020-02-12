<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigeria manager Sunday Oliseh says Wilfred Ndidi needs to complete a move away from Leicester City, who he has branded ‘average’.

And he says he is surprised that no other club has come in for the Nigeria midfielder with Oliseh backing him for a move to Manchester City.

Ndidi, signed from Genk in 2017, has become crucial to City’s midfielder over the past few years.

The defensive-midfielder has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season as City chase a return to the Champions League.

He is currently struggling with a knee injury and City boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping he will be fit to face Wolves.





Ndidi has won plaudits for his performances at the base of City’s midfield, with Arsenal linked with a move for the 23-year-old in December.

“The point is that in the past three or four years, maybe five, he has been the best midfielder we have,” Oliseh said.

“And he has not just been the best we needed to run with, he has been the best we have.

“When you see him doing what he’s doing in a club that is average; with all due respect, like Leicester, imagine what Ndidi will do if he was playing at Manchester City.

“He is the man that is not so tall like me, but look at the heart, he has a big heart.”