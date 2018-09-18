Former Plateau United star Sunday Ngbede has said he is living a dream in Armenia, where his team Lori FC are top of the league table and he has been posting superb individual performances.

Lori top the standings on 16 points from seven matches.

“I want to really thank God for everything so far, so good I am enjoying my stay in Armenia,” Ngbede said.

“I have had fantastic performances and yesterday was a good match for me too as the game against Gandzasar ended in an outright victory for my club, we won 3-0.

“I scored the second goal in the 67th minute of the game and I also gave the two assists that helped us to win easily.

“It is a good feeling to know that I just joined the team and I have since been able to settle down almost immediately knowing fully well it’s going to quite challenging.”

He also revealed he has already attracted interests from other clubs while featuring for Lori, who parade six other Nigerians.

“Things are working as expected and offers have started pouring in, but mine to stay focus on the game,” he said.

It is left for my manager to decide I am not in a rush, I just want to concentrate on my game and ensure my team finish the season in a good position.”