Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes host nation Egypt are favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Egypt, who were handed the tournaments hosting rights after Cameroon were deemed unfit to host the continent, will be aiming to clinch a record-extending eighth AFCON crown with victory in front of their homes fans.

The Pharaohs won the 2006 title on home soil and Chidzambwa believes hosting the tournament gives Egypt a distinct advantage.

“We know how strong Egypt are especially when they play at home and the fans on their side supporting them throughout the competition,” said Chidzambwa.

The North African nation are also boosted by reigning African Footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah, who heads into the tournament following another stellar campaign for Liverpool.

Egypt kick-off their quest for African glory against Zimbabwe in Cairo on Friday evening.