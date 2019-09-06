<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U23 national team forward Sunday Adetunji has blamed the dream team’s 1-0 defeat to Sudan yesterday on ill luck after the team failed to live up to it prematch billing of winning outrightly in Sudan.

Adetunji speaking in a chat with newsmen said the match was one Nigeria shouldn’t have lost with the team missing a number of opportunities in the encounter which would have won the game for Nigeria.

He thereafter added that Nigeria will emerge victorious next week Tuesday when the Nigeria U23 team play host to Sudan on the return fixture.

“The 1-0 defeat when we get back to Nigeria, I am very sure we are going to cancel it. The game is not a game we should have lost, we were just unlucky. I am very sure come next week Tuesday, we are going to be victorious.