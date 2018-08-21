Former Flying Eagles striker Suleiman ‘Daddy’ Abdullahi has moved on a season-long loan to Union Berlin after Eintracht Braunschweig were relegated to the third division in Germany.

Union Berlin feature in the German Bundesliga 2.

The Kaduna-born striker has a contract with his parent club till 2020, but Union Berlin have the option to buy him after his loan spell.

The 21-year-old Abdullahi moved to Germany in July 2016 from Norwegian club Viking FK.

A long-term knee injury, which needed surgery, had cut short a flying start in Germany.

He played for El Kanemi Warriors in the NPFL before he moved overseas.