The Sudan Football Association has named Frenchman Hubert Velud as their new national team coach.

The 60-year-old former Togo, JS Kabylie, TP Mazembe and Etoile du Sahel boss succeeds Zdravko Logarusic, whose contract was not renewed in December.

Two weeks after leaving Algerian club JS Kabylie, Velud takes over with Sudan third in Group C of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, three points behind leaders Ghana.

His first game game in charge of Falcons of Jediane is away to four-time African champions the Black Stars in March.

Sudan are desperate to play in Cameroon next year and will continue the quest for glory against the the other teams in the qualifying group South Africa and Sao Tome and Príncipe.





Velud managed the Sparrow Hawks of Togo between 2009 and 2010, and was on the coach during the machine gun ambush ahead of the 2010 Nations Cup tournament in Angola.

His spells in Africa include stints at North African clubs Hassania Agadir, ES Setif, USM Alger and CS Constantine.

Sudan will face Group I favourites Morocco, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in the second round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The first round of group games will begin in October 2020 and finish in October 2021, prior to a final round of play-offs in November 2021.

Only the 10 group winners will progress to the final play-off round, where two-legged ties will decide Africa’s five World Cup representatives.