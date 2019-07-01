<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Denis Suarez’s move from Barcelona to Celta Vigo is now official.

The midfielder will join Celta in a deal worth €13m, with a potential €3m more in bonuses.

“FC Barcelona would like to thank Denis Suarez for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him every success in the future,” a club statement read.

Suarez started his career at his new club, before making the switch to Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old played for Celta B in 2010/2011, before catching the eye of Manchester City.

He spent two seasons in England, without really making the breakthrough into the first team, before moving to La Masia in 2013.