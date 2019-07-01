Denis Suarez’s move from Barcelona to Celta Vigo is now official.
The midfielder will join Celta in a deal worth €13m, with a potential €3m more in bonuses.
“FC Barcelona would like to thank Denis Suarez for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him every success in the future,” a club statement read.
Suarez started his career at his new club, before making the switch to Camp Nou.
The 25-year-old played for Celta B in 2010/2011, before catching the eye of Manchester City.
He spent two seasons in England, without really making the breakthrough into the first team, before moving to La Masia in 2013.
