VfB Stuttgart are eager to buy Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius has spent this season on loan with Union Berlin, though has spent the campaign largely on the bench. The goalkeeper has played 5 matches for the Berlin team and conceded 4 goals.





Berliner-Kurier says Stuttgart are interested in buying Karius from Liverpool.

VfB see Karius as a replacement for departing keeper Gregor Kobel.

Karius, 27, has a deal with Liverpool to 2022.