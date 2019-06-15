<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named two separate starting for the friendly game against Ghana on Saturday.

Baxter’s first starting line-up comprises of four European-based and seven local-based players.

As expected Darren Keet, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Percy Tau find themselves in the first team which is likely to start the match.

Dean Furman will play alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo in midfield with Thulani Serero and Thembikosi Lorch playing as attacking midfielders behind both Tau and Lebo Mothiba.

This will be Bafana’s first warm-up match ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway in Cairo on June 21.

Bafana had been struggling to get friendly matches for the Afcon tournament, and perhaps the reason why Baxter decided to name two separate starting line-ups to give everyone a chance.

The second team includes the likes of Ronwen Williams, Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda, with only two European-based players in it.

The three players plying their trade abroad are Bongani Zungu and Lars Veldwijk, who made the cut after a scintillating season in the Netherlands.

Bafana’s match against Ghana will be played behind closed doors, and will not be Televised in South Africa.

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

South Africa will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d’Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and Morocco as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Bafana’s first starting XI: Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.

Bafana’s second starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Innocent Maela, Daniel Cardoso, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Bongani Zungu, Sbusiso Vilakazi, Themba Zwane, Lebo Maboe, Lars Veldwijk.