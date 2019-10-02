<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Stoke City’s winless situation this season is beginning to take its effect on Nigeria’s international Ogenekaro Etebo and his teammates.

The English Championship side lost to Huddersfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday to increase their number of defeats to 10 so far.

Although the Nigerian has not voiced out his frustrations, the look on their faces after Tuesday’s night loss showed that the boys are not happy.

Etebo who will be in Singapore for the international friendly against Brazil was in action for the match.

Juninho Bacuna came on from the bench in the 73rd minutes and netted the only goal for the visitors with eight minutes to go.