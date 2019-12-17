<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is being linked with a move away from the bet365 Stadium ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports in France claim Turkish side Besiktas and Spanish outfit Eibar could be potential destinations for the 24-year-old in the New Year.

The report claims that Etebo is expected to leave the Potters in January, with Besiktas and Eibar both making offers to the player.

Etebo joined Stoke from Feirense in the summer of 2018, and has been a regular figure in the Potters midfield since his arrival.

After featuring for Nigeria in the World Cup in Russia, Etebo has made 51 appearances for Stoke, netting two goals in the process.

So far this season, Etebo has made 15 appearances without scoring, and is yet to feature under new manager Michael O’Neill

after suffering from a thigh injury he picked up in October.

It’s now common knowledge that O’Neill is keen to move players on next month to create room on both the wage bill and in the dressing room.

And Stoke would sanction as many as half-a-dozen departures to light a bloated squad.