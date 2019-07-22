<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City have sent a warning to other clubs over the availability of Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in the transfer market.

The 23-year-old has an outstanding performance in the EFL Championship where he made 37 appearances and scoring two goals for the Potters in his first season before helping Nigeria to clinch their eighth bronze medal at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is looking to welcome back former Feirense and Las Palmas star after an extended break and has explained what any interested clubs might go through if they want to sign Warri-born midfielder.

Jones told Stoke Sentinel: “If there had been any bids (for Etebo) we’d let you know but we don’t want to lose Etebo.

“If anyone wants to come in for him they had better have a hell of a lot of money and be very strong because he’s a key member to our squad, as is Badou Niang.

“If anyone wants our players they had better have very deep pockets because these are good players who we’re very proud to have at our club.

“We’ll see. It’s going to be an interesting few weeks. Peter was wonderful for Nigeria, one of the stand out performers for them, and Badou for Senegal. We are very proud of our internationals and both have done very well.

“It’s difficult for us because now they have to rest and they won’t be due back until the first week of the season.

“They won’t be too far off because they’ve played but it’s important that they get a bit of rest. If you’re a good African football you don’t get a holiday and it’s very, very frustrating. I think something should be done about that but that’s just my humble opinion.

Etebo will not be back in time for the first league game, at home to Queens Park Rangers, on August 3.