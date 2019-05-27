<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City have reportedly terminated the contract of Saido Berahino following his convinction for drink driving conviction. The player’s contract was due to expire in 2022.

The Burundi international was found guilty this month and banned from driving for 30 months as well as being fined £75,000 for exceeding the alcohol limit.

The 25-year old was stopped by police in London in February for over speeding despite claiming to have driven in order to escape a gang of armed robbers.

Meanwhile Berahino who struggled to make impact at the championship side that he joined in 2017 has vowed to challenge the club’s decision.

This would not be the first time he would be charged for drink driving. He was charged in 2015 and two years later he received an eight-week ban after testing positive for a Class A drug, believed to be MDMA.

His lateness to training also has not helped matters.