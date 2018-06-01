Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has released experienced duo Stephen Ireland and Glen Johnson as the club prepare for life in the Championship.

Ireland and Johnson, who made 134 appearances for the club between them, have been handed free transfers, and will officially leave the relegated Potters when their existing deals expire on June 30.

Midfielder Ireland joined Stoke from Aston Villa in 2013, scoring six goals in 70 games, while former England defender Johnson played 60 times in his three seasons at the bet365 Stadium.

Rowett, who recently joined Stoke from Derby, has already lost central defender Kevin Wimmer who joined Bundesliga side Hannover 96 on loan for the 2018/19 season.

The Potters have also released five members of their U23 squad with Shola Ayoola, Lewis Banks, Ryan Hill, Eddy Lecygne and Luis Da Silva all leaving.