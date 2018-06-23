English Championship club Stoke City have congratulated their new signing Oghenekaro Etebo on his performance in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Iceland at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

Etebo signed a five-year deal with Stoke City before the start of the tournament and has been one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the World Cup in Russia.

“Congratulations Etebo! Soaring with the Super Eagles!!’ 🔥👊🏼 ,” Stoke City tweeted after the match on Friday night.

Etebo who has flourished playing in midfield for the Super Eagles alongside Mikel Obi and Wilfred Ndidi is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up when Nigeria take of Argentina in their last group game.

Nigeria are second in Group D with three points from two games and must beat Argentina to qualify for the round of 16.

Croatia lead the group with six points while Argentina and Iceland are tied on one point after two games.