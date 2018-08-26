Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was the star of the show on Saturday as Stoke City claimed their first win of the season in the English Championship.

Etebo, who has struggled to adapt to the English game since arriving from Portugal this season, was making only his second start for the Potters in his fifth game.

He started the season opener, a 3-1 defeat at Leeds United, but came off the bench in the second half in the three games that followed, before Saturday’s much-needed win over Hull City. James McCLean and Mame Diouf goals secured the win for Stoke City.

Etebo was outstanding in the Stoke midfield and was named man of the match. After the match, Stoke City put up a poll on their Twitter handle for fans to vote for their most impressive player between Etebo, McClean, Saido Berahino and Cuca Martina.

Stoke City confirmed the final result on Sunday morning. Etebo won with 52 per cent of the over 1,000 votes, well ahead of Berahino with 25 per cent and McClean with 155 per cent, while Martina got 8 per cent.

“@etebo_karo gets your vote for #MOTM during yesterday’s win against @HullCity. 52% of you voted for the talented Nigerian,” Stoke City tweeted.

Beneath the tweet, several fans praised Etebo.”Etebo man of the match but Berahino a close 2nd. Both did well,” wrote Karl Podmore.

“Etebo clearly deserved his man of the match award, but McClean showed the biggest improvement of the lot,” Jamie McQueen added.