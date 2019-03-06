



Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is ready to ward off summer interest for Oghenekaro Etebo if the Nigeria international attracts any transfer inquiries.

Jones saw Etebo cap an impressive run of recent form with his first goal in England to kickstart Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Much has been said about the players Jones might want out of the club at the end of the season, but he will also fight hard to keep those he wants.

And he admits the likes of Etebo, who has started all but the first of his 10 games as Stoke manager, has been ticking the right boxes since he replaced Gary Rowett.

“We are a strong club and we are trying to build something here,” said Jones, “so we are not looking to lose any good players and we are looking to get even better players in.

“Players that are desperate to play for the football club, players that are hungry, players that are athletic, players than can handle a football and players that want to play and die for Stoke.

“That’s the type we want.

In the short time I’ve known him, he’s been absolutely outstanding and I think we saw far more (v Forest) of what a lot of them were brought here for.

“It’s just getting the best out of them and getting them to be the best version of themselves they can be. I asked them to enjoy the game (v Forest) and I’m sure they did.

“We have to make sure we don’t get carried away and keep re-creating performances where we get a platform to not concede and to take chances when we get them.”