<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sunderland finally broke a nine-match winless run dating back to 2 November over the weekend, but that has not distracted the Black Cats supporters from voicing their dismay at owner Stewart Donald.

Late last week, a #DonaldOut social media campaign and a joint-statement made by four of Sunderland’s largest supporters group went viral and on Monday, many fans got the news they were hoping for.

According to BBC Newcastle, Donald will focus his efforts on selling the club albeit ‘with a heavy heart’. No official statement has been made by either Donald or the club as of yet.

Donald only acquired the club from former owner Ellis Short in an alleged £40m deal and nearly sold it to real estate businessman Mark Campbell over the summer, but the deal collapsed just as it appeared to be done and dusted.

The FPP Sunderland group, which is comprised of American businessmen Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek, provided a £10m loan to Donald’s holding company, Madrox Partners, and had held takeover talks as well prior to the cash injection.

Stewart Donald holds a 74% share of the club, while minority shareholders Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven own 20% and 6%, respectively.