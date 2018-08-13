Steven N’Zonzi wants to leave Sevilla this summer, the club’s sporting director has said.

Midfielder N’Zonzi, a World Cup winner with France, is a reported target for Barcelona, Roma and Arsenal after three successful seasons in Seville.

“N’Zonzi wants to leave,” Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros told Cadena Ser radio.

“But he is aware that he has two years left on his contract with us. At Sevilla, he’s become a national team player and has had the possibility to be a champion.”

Caparros said Sevilla would only consider selling N’Zonzi, who has a €40 million release clause, for the right price.

“He is a footballer who is in the market and knows that he has to bring us an interesting offer in order for us to consider it,” he said. “If not, he is still under contract.”

N’Zonzi did not feature in Sevilla’s defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup on Sunday.