Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi has arrived at Roma to complete his reported €30 million (£26.8m/$34.2m) switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

The midfielder, 29, had previously been linked with a big-money switch to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the rumoured suitors.

However, on the back of winning the World Cup with France, Nzonzi is set to become the latest new face at Roma ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Serie A season.

Roma confirmed the news on Twitter by sharing a Periscope video of Nzonzi taking pictures with fans after arriving at Ciampino airport.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side have been busy re-shaping their squad following the departures of star duo Radja Nainggolan and Alisson this summer.

Roma have brought in the likes of Javier Pastore, Justin Kluivert, Robin Olsen, Ivan Marcano and Ante Coric as they look to mount a title challenge this term.

And Nzonzi will no doubt strengthen their cause, having enjoyed plenty of success in recent seasons.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City midfielder lifted the 2015-16 Europa League with Sevilla before helping France secure the World Cup in Russia.

Nzonzi made five appearances during the World Cup, coming off the bench in the final as France looked to see out their win over Croatia in Moscow.

Di Francesco’s new-look Roma start their Serie A campaign with an away trip to Torino on Sunday.