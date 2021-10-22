Steven Gerrard provides update on Leon Balogun’s injury

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he will be ‘praying’ for defender Leon Balogun after he went off against Brondby with a suspected hamstring injury in Thursday’s Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Balogun set Rangers on their way to a 2-0 Europa League victory as he headed home his first goal for the club after 18 minutes.

But he was replaced by countryman Calvin Bassey in the second period after receiving treatment on the park.

Rangers return to action with a trip to St Mirren on Sunday and Gerrard is now sweating on the fitness of Balogun after a crucial Group A win.

“There is an update, but without him having an MRI scan or being assessed once everything is calm. He has felt something in there,” Gerrard said after the game.

“We are hoping we have got to it before there is a tweak or any muscle damage.

“We are hoping it is a little bit of tightness and we will know in the next 24 hours. I will certainly be praying tonight.

“He felt something in his hamstring. That’s what he came off with, but he wasn’t sure if he felt something or whether it was a bit of tightness.

“We will work that out in the next 24 hours and hopefully he will pull through because he is important for us. I thought his performance was top tonight as well.”