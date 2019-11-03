<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jason McAteer has tipped former teammate Steven Gerrard to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager within the next two years.

The former Liverpool captain has impressed since beginning his managerial career in Scotland with Rangers, with the club currently level on points with arch-rivals Celtic following a strong start to his second season in charge at Ibrox.

Gerrard has been tipped to be Klopp’s successor at Anfield with the German having indicated he may not extend his current contract beyond 2022, though McAteer believes Gerrard could even return to the club sooner than expected.

“Steven Gerrard made a clever move going to Rangers to begin his management career,” McAteer told the Racing Post. “And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if stop two on his journey is Anfield.

“I’ve got an inkling that Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager at the start of the 2021-22 season.

“I’m confident Liverpool will win the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp and then he’ll stick around to try to retain the trophy for another season.

“And whether he succeeds or fails, my hunch is that he’ll walk away at that point and Stevie will step into his shoes.”