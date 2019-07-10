<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes Sheyi Ojo has “got everything” and should become a major success.

Ojo joined Rangers on loan from Liverpool this summer and impressed in Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over St Joseph’s, during which he scored the side’s second goal.

Gerrard is impressed with the 22-year-old winger’s ability and believes he can reach the top.

The Ibrox boss said: “Listen, Sheyi has got all the attributes and if this doesn’t work it will be because of Sheyi. He has got everything in the locker – he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he takes on information.

“From a manager’s point of view, you know he is going to take on the tactical information, you see him chasing back and making fouls and getting yellow cards.

“He knows that he needs to make this work. He is delighted to be here, he has settled in well and the fans are having him. Now he has got to build on that.

“Towards the end, I could see him coming down slightly. I want him to be ruthless from start to finish and he will get the numbers that he wants and that will satisfy everyone.”