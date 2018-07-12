Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said Nigeria striker Sadiq Umar is ready to take his career to the next level after he signed him on loan from Italian club AS Roma.

“He’s a player of huge potentials who is ready to move to the next level,” Liverpool legend Gerrard remarked.

“He did fantastically well in Holland.”

Nigeria U23 international Sadiq himself said he is delighted to work with “world best” Steven Gerrard.

The 21-year-old forward told the Scottish club’s official website he will do his best to help Rangers be successful.

“It is great for me to be here. The coach is world number one. Rangers are one of the big clubs in the world,” he said.

“I don’t like talking about myself, I know I am a hardworking player. My target is to work hard throughout the season, to help Rangers be successful.”

He trained with Rangers for the first time on Wednesday and he is now awaiting for his transfer papers to come through.