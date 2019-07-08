<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Steven Gerrard has rejected the opportunity to become the new manager of Newcastle United.

That’s according to the Mirror, who report that Magpies owner Mike Ashley targeted both Rangers boss Gerrard and Nice coach Patrick Vieira to succeed Rafael Benítez in the St James’ Park hot-seat.

But Gerrard has only been at Ibrox for 12 months and has reportedly rebuffed Ashley’s approach because he doesn’t want to anger the Gers supporters.

The Scottish Premiership outfit are also said to have been left irritated by Ashley’s approach for their manager, especially after the Sports Direct magnate’s previous history with the club.

Meanwhile, Vieira is also understood to have told Newcastle he is not interested in the job at this moment in time, leaving Ashley in a pickle.

The businessman is also said to be frustrated that the potential takeover from Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has still not been completed.

The Mirror report that the Middle East based group have not yet stumped up any of the £350m they reported to pay for the club.

A statement released by the Bin Zayed Group via Capital Radio UAE on Monday read: “Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process.

“Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.

“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process and if a deal is not forthcoming it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”