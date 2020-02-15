<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he does not regret criticizing Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo and his teammates following the recent bad performances.

Rangers are losing ground on Scottish league title race following strings of defeats that allowed rival Celtic to open a 10 points lead on top of the table.

Steven Gerrard, however, hit out at the whole team and questioned their mentality, before he added that he need proper st the club.

“Am I allowed to criticize my players? Is that not my job? So what’s the problem?” Gerrard said.

“What would you have thought of me if I had said after the game, ‘there is no problem here, it’s all fine’?





“We’re in a club where we need proper people that are prepared to win and to accept responsibility and accountability. That’s what I want to do as a manager.

“Under my watch no-one will be giving anything up or conceding anything. We will continue to fight.” He said.

The Liverpool legend, however, added that his door is open for discussion should any player is unhappy and want to move on.

“So I don’t want to sit here and change my ways. My door is always open. If [a player] isn’t happy then we can discuss it and analyze the situation.

“These players have had an incredible amount of praise and protection from me since day one and that will continue. But if I see things that I don’t feel are right at that moment – good, bad or indifferent – I will always speak the truth.” He said.