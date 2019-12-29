<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Steven Gerrard has said that Rangers cannot afford any passengers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby clash at Celtic.

The Gers fell to a 1-0 defeat to their fiercest rivals in the Betfred League Cup Final earlier this month.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos missed several chances – including a penalty – in that game, while winger Ryan Kent was also on the periphery as the Bhoys continued their dominance of Scottish domestic silverware.

“If we are to get the result that we want, we are going to need our so-called top players, you can name them, all at it,” the Daily Mail reported Rangers boss Gerrard as saying.

“It’s not an environment or a place where you can carry anyone.”

While disappointed by the cup final defeat, Gerrard said he would welcome a similar level of effort this time around.

“The good thing about the last game against Celtic was the performance, which got a lot of praise because everyone across the board was up for it and did a job for the team.”

Celtic are currently five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers do have a game in hand.