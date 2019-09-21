<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has praised Europa League goal hero, Sheyi Ojo’s effort, stating that it was a strike deserving of a winning goal.

Ojo’s 24th minutes strike ensured that The Gers took the maximum points in their opening game and Gerrard said, “It deserved to win the match. I thought it was a fantastic strike and that is what Sheyi is about. At times, he might not get it right but he is always intentionally trying to do the right thing for the team.”

Gerrard added, “He (Ojo) is a game-changer – whether that be through an assist, a dribble or through a strike like he did. That’s the reason why I brought him in as he can make the difference in the final third and he could have had another one.”

“I’ll be onto him over that – but that’s Sheyi. Sheyi is the type of player where one or two things might go wrong and then he’ll put one in the top corner from 25-yards. Get used to it and get behind him – that’s what he can do.”