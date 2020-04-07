<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Glasgow Rangers of Scotland boss Steven Gerrard has praised Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and other players for their roles in helping the club to fight coronavirus.

This is coming after the players and the directors decided to defer their salary for three in order to help the club pay other lower-ranked staff and make sure no one at the club suffers financial difficulty in this difficult period.

Rangers and other clubs are facing huge financial challenges following the indefinite suspension of football across the world, due to the ongoing global pandemic which has affected every sector of the world.

Managers of the Club, Steven Gerrard, however, praised Aribo and other players for their selflessness and gesture towards the club and their staff.





“The players and the directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility by doing this voluntarily to defer their wages,” Gerrard told Rangers TV. “I think it was a no brainer and the right thing to do.

“I think it’s important you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is, and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this.

“I’m very proud of the efforts and support of everyone at the club. I think it was unanimous everyone wanted to do this.”

The Club also has announced varying measures to combat the lack of income caused by no football, including wage deferrals and cuts, fresh investment and use of the government’s job retention scheme.