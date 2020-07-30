



Rangers manager Steven Gerrrad is pleased to welcome Leon Balogun into his squad this week following the Nigerian switch from Wigan Athletic.

Balogun joined the Gers on a one-year contract last week.

The centre-back started training with his new team-mates on Monday and Gerrard has been mightily impressed by what he brings to the club.

“We also want to use this time, even away from the training ground, to show him what we do tactically in and out of possession as well, so the next few days are going to be vital in-terms of his settling-in period,” Gerrard told the club’s official website.





“But his profile suits how we want to play as he is quick, he is tall, he is lean and he is in fantastic shape.

“From a technical point of view, we know he has played at a level – we have seen him at a level, we have judged him at that level and it gives us confidence he is going to be a real, good signing for us.”

Rangers will travel away to Aberdeen for their opening match of the 2020/21 season on Saturday.