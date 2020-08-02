



Manager of Scottish premier league giants Glasgow Rangers, Steven Gerrard, says Leon Balogun deserves all the praise in the world following his outstanding performance on his debut.

Balogun was thrown into the thick of the action by the former Liverpool captain, just six days after signing from the English premier league side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Balogun grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he helped the club to a clean sheet and three points in the opening day of the season against Aberdeen at Pittoride stadium on Saturday.





Speaking to the club’s official after the game that the for former Mainz 05 defender had a wonderful debut and deserves all the praises he’s getting.

”He’s been in the door six days, this is probably one of the toughest away games on your debut. You’re only getting used to knowing the players.

“But we’d seen and what we’d seen prior, we had trust in him. But he went out and put out a performance. He deserves all the plaudits that come his way. I thought he was outstanding,” he said.