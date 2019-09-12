<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo’s performance on his international debut for Nigeria against Ukraine is a vindication of his early success in the Scottish club.

Aribo scored a brilliant goal for Nigeria in the 2-2 draw – an international friendly match at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

The midfielder has been a key performer for Rangers since his switch from Charlton Athletics this summer and he proved his quality with another impressive display for the Super Eagles against the Ukrainians.

“I just spoke to Joe. He’s in a fantastic place, smiling away,” Gerrard told a news conference on Thursday.

“Congratulations to him. His first game he manages to get a goal and he was rewarded for his form as a Rangers player.

“It was his first call-up, so it shows you he’s at the right place, he’s playing football at the right level; European football, playing in Old Firms.. at last he’s being recognised as an international player.

“He was rewarded with his first game and gets his first goal so he should be in a great place.”

Gerrard also claimed Aribo would have been overlooked by Nigeria had he stuck with Charlton in England’s second-tier.

“Joe Aribo is in the right place, trust me,”he added.

“He (Gernot Rohr) must have started watching him since he was playing at Rangers.